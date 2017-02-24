Wild finish regular season with highest winning percentage in franchise history

LANGLEY, British Columbia -- The Wenatchee Wild on Friday night finished their British Columbia Hockey League schedule with a bang, beating the host Langley Rivermen 5-1 while securing the best win percentage in franchise history.

The team finished the regular season with a 45-9-4 record with 94 points, good for a win clip of 81 percent. Wenatchee won the Mainland Division title and Ron Boileau Trophy outright.

The Wild will take on and host the first two games of the…