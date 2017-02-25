The Wenatchee World

Chelan-Douglas Trends | Share of households who own their own homes

Website Staff
Homeownership is an indicator of housing affordability and security. For most U.S. families, in a stable market, the home is the greatest asset in their portfolio. A recent study commissioned by the Consumer Federation of America and Fannie Mae concluded that homeownership is the main path to wealth and housing security for lower-income and minority Americans.

A community with high homeownership rates usually exhibits different socio-economic indicators than a community with low homeownership rates. As the recent financial crisis underlined,…

