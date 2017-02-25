The Wenatchee World

Court upholds Buckhorn Mine water quality permit

by K.C. Mehaffey
CHESAW — A Ferry County Superior Court judge this week upheld a water quality permit for Buckhorn Mine near Chesaw.

That means owners of Buckhorn Mine near Chesaw must leave the water in and around the mining operation as clean as it was before the mine was developed, unless the company appeals the ruling and wins.

And Crown Resources — a subsidiary of Kinross Gold which owns the mine — says it will appeal the decision with the Washington State…

