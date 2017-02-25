Entiat boys basketball team starts slow, falls in regional round of 1B state tournament

WENATCHEE — A slow start from Entiat and a lightning-fast one from Tacoma Baptist made all the difference in Saturday’s 1B state tournament regional round game at Wenatchee High School.The Crusaders finished the first quarter with an 18-0 run that turned a 6-5 game into a 24-5 one, and the Tigers couldn’t get themselves back into the game, eventually falling 58-34 in a 1B state tournament loser-out game in Wenatchee. Entiat’s season comes to an end with the defeat.“We just…