Tonight

Lo28° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Entiat girls basketball team season ends in heartbreaking fashion

by Daniel Rubens.
WENATCHEE — The Entiat girls basketball team ended up on the wrong end of a heartbreaking defeat Saturday at Wenatchee High School in the regional round of the 1B state tournament.

After taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Tigers could only hold off Yakama Tribal for so long. The Eagles tied the game on a layup with 22 seconds left, and they clinched a 46-45 win with a free throw in the final three seconds to advance…

