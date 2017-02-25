Entiat girls basketball team season ends in heartbreaking fashion

WENATCHEE — The Entiat girls basketball team ended up on the wrong end of a heartbreaking defeat Saturday at Wenatchee High School in the regional round of the 1B state tournament.

After taking a three-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Tigers could only hold off Yakama Tribal for so long. The Eagles tied the game on a layup with 22 seconds left, and they clinched a 46-45 win with a free throw in the final three seconds to advance…