Growers ship Kanzi apples to astronauts

TO INFINITY … AND BEYOND

Apples from Wenatchee-based Columbia Fruit Packing were whooshed to the International Space Station by an unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The apples for astronauts were part of a resupply mission launched Feb. 18 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. For the mission, Columbia Fruit hand-picked a selection of Kanzi-brand apples — some from here, some from Michigan — and packed them in the cargo hold along with items like space toothpaste and scientific experiments. “We…