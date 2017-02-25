Heart of a champion: Cashmere girls basketball team survives scare from Mount Baker in regional round of 1A state tournament

WENATCHEE — The Cashmere girls basketball team will head to the 1A state tournament quarterfinals with its unbeaten record intact. Barely.

On Saturday night, the top-ranked Bulldogs had far and away their worst offensive performance of the season against Mount Baker in the 1A state regional round at Wenatchee High School. But Cami Knishka came up with the critical basket when it was needed. The junior hit a corner 3-pointer from an inbounds play with 20 seconds remaining to put…