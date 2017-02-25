The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Heart of a champion: Cashmere girls basketball team survives scare from Mount Baker in regional round of 1A state tournament

Website Staff
WENATCHEE — The Cashmere girls basketball team will head to the 1A state tournament quarterfinals with its unbeaten record intact. Barely.

On Saturday night, the top-ranked Bulldogs had far and away their worst offensive performance of the season against Mount Baker in the 1A state regional round at Wenatchee High School. But Cami Knishka came up with the critical basket when it was needed. The junior hit a corner 3-pointer from an inbounds play with 20 seconds remaining to put…

