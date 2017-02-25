Mexican consular outreach scheduled for Brewster

BREWSTER — The Mexican consulate will bring diplomatic and legal help in June to Mexican nationals living in Brewster.

The June 3-5 visit is part of a “consulate on wheels” program established by Mexico’s Seattle consulate after the November U.S. presidential election. The effort reaches out to Mexican-born Washington residents, offering passport aid and other consular services.

Mexican Consul Roberto Dondisch began the outreach in light of Donald Trump’s election to president, urging Mexican nationals living in Washington to get their affairs and paperwork in order ahead of ramped-up immigration enforcement Trump promised as a candidate. Since then, the Trump administration has expanded its enforcement priorities for removing people living in the United States illegally, including immigrants arrested for minor offenses and traffic violations.

Almost 73 percent of Brewster’s population is Hispanic, according to U.S. census figures, and 41 percent are foreign born.

Other three-day consular visits are scheduled for Yakima (March 4-6), Spokane (April 1-3) and Pasco (April 29-May 1). Consular spokesman Pablo Mendicuti said the second half of 2017 will feature at least two consular visits per month, to cities including Wenatchee and Omak. Those visits have yet to be firmly scheduled.

The “consulates on wheels” receive applicants by appointment. Arrangements can be made two weeks prior to the event through the Mexitel phone line at 1-855-639-4835, or online at mexitel.sre.gob.mx/citas.webportal.