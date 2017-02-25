The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo24° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo20° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi35° Slight Chance Snow Showers then Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi42° Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Mumps hits Okanogan County

by K.C. Mehaffey
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

OKANOGAN — An outbreak of mumps in Washington state has hit Okanogan County, with one confirmed case.

The case adds a new county to North Central Washington’s cases, where Grant County has had 12 confirmed cases, and Ferry County has had 3. Statewide, there have been 503 confirmed cases this winter, with the vast majority occurring in King, Pierce and Spokane counties.

Lauri Jones, community health director at Okanogan County Public Health, said the adult who has the mumps is…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 