Mumps hits Okanogan County

OKANOGAN — An outbreak of mumps in Washington state has hit Okanogan County, with one confirmed case.
The case adds a new county to North Central Washington’s cases, where Grant County has had 12 confirmed cases, and Ferry County has had 3. Statewide, there have been 503 confirmed cases this winter, with the vast majority occurring in King, Pierce and Spokane counties.
Lauri Jones, community health director at Okanogan County Public Health, said the adult who has the mumps is…
