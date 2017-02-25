Okanogan girls thump Montesano, advance to 1A state quarters

WENATCHEE — The Okanogan girls basketball team needed a big day from its depth in Saturday’s 1A regional round game at Wenatchee High School against Montesano. That was exactly what it got.

In a battle of the Bulldogs in Wenatchee, Okanogan never trailed and never really looked to be in danger after finishing the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Okanogan eventually battled its way to a comfortable 66-40 win to clinch a spot in the 1A state quarterfinals next…