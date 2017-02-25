The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo24° Chance Snow

Monday

Hi36° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow

Wednesday

Hi44° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Plum breaks women’s Division I scoring mark with 57-point outburst

World sports writer
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEATTLE  

Plum breaks NCAA 

women’s scoring record

Kelsey Plum surpassed Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular-season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77 on Saturday.

Plum hit 19 of 28 shots and was 13-for-16 at the free throw line. She surpassed Stiles’ mark of 3,393 points midway through the fourth quarter. Plum tied the mark with a hesitation drive and scoop…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 