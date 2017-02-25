Plum breaks women’s Division I scoring mark with 57-point outburst

SEATTLE

Plum breaks NCAA

women’s scoring record

Kelsey Plum surpassed Jackie Stiles to become the NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring leader with a career-best 57 points in the final regular-season game of her career, leading No. 11 Washington past Utah 84-77 on Saturday.

Plum hit 19 of 28 shots and was 13-for-16 at the free throw line. She surpassed Stiles’ mark of 3,393 points midway through the fourth quarter. Plum tied the mark with a hesitation drive and scoop…