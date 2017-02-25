Staffing company to host leadership simulcast

WENATCHEE — One of the region’s top staffing companies will host in April a leadership simulcast that features popular figures in business and sports.

Express Employment Professionals of Wenatchee will present the eighth annual Refresh Leadership Live Simulcast beginning at 9 a.m. April 12 at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee.

The event focuses “on how leaders can reach the next level, inspire their people and become more effective in their roles,” said an Express Employment press…