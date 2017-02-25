What labor shortage? Robot apple pickers on the way

WENATCHEE — Worry over ag labor shortages could be a thing of the past if two engineering firms hit goals to market robotic fruit-picking machines by 2019.

The two competing companies — Abundant Robotics Inc. in California and Israel-based FFRobotics — have plans to manufacture and market commercial robotic harvesters sometime in the next 18 to 24 months, representatives told a global audience of fruit growers here Thursday.

The two reps gave presentations to hundreds of orchardists, packers and shippers…