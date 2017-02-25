WSU event to address pests and disease in organic orchards

WENATCHEE — A two-day school on the management of pests and diseases in organic orchards will be held here next month.

Co-hosted by Washington State University Extension and Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides, the Organic Pest and Disease Fruit School will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14-15 at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee.

The event will be hosted on-site in Wenatchee and delivered by satellite to locations in Omak (Havillah Business…