WVC women’s hoops team blows out host Blue Mountain

PENDLETON, Ore. — The Wenatchee Valley College women’s basketball team got off to a strong start on the road Saturday, building a 16-8 lead over Blue Mountain Community College after the opening quarter and extending the lead with a strong defensive performance, bringing the score to 30-14 at the half. The Knights were slowed in the third quarter but outscored the Timberwolves 22-14 in the final frame to secure a 65-44 victory.

WVC freshman Whitney Shapp led all scorers with…