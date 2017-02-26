Eldon Henry Flynn
Quincy, WA
Eldon Henry Flynn passed away on February 22, 2017, at age 92. He was born on
September 28, 1924, in Wenatchee, WA, to Thomas and Alvina Flynn and was the
second of five children. His family lived on Badger Mountain above East
Wenatchee, WA, and he attended the one room Beaver Creek Schoolhouse through
the 8th grade. He attended Waterville High one year and graduated from
Wenatchee High School in 1943. He grew up with no electricity or indoor
plumbing and worked on the family wheat farm using horses. He loved Badger
Mountain and the people there, and fondly recalled memories and told happy
stories of the mountain his entire life. Every Memorial Day, he went to the
mountain to visit the school/cemetery and hoped that he would run into
childhood friends and old acquaintances.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet program in 1942, which was deferred
until his graduation from Wenatchee High School. He left for the Air Corps in
July 1943 and became a Bombardier/Flight Officer. He trained for service in
Europe, but by the time he was ready to head there, it was decided that he was
needed more in the Pacific, so was retrained to serve there. Through a series
of military mishaps, he was in Hawaii waiting for orders when WWII ended, but
went on to serve in Japan after the war. He later settled in Quincy, WA, and
ran the Flynn Texaco before managing the local Chevy dealership and vehicle
licensing office for many, many years, retiring at age 86. In 1949, he married
Myrtle Kretsinger and had three children: Don, Debbie and Sharon. In 1961, he
married Donna Whiting, who had four children: Ken, Connie, Gayla and Ron.
Janice arrived later.
He loved simple things like family, good food, a beautiful view, cows, horses
and westerns. He thought it was fun to feed the livestock every morning and
night and looked forward to saddling his horse and spending Saturday
afternoons riding over the hill to check on his beloved cows.
He is survived by his children: Don Flynn of Washougal, WA, Debbie West of
Hermiston, OR, Sharon (Dean) Wohl of Yakima, WA, Ken (Sharon) Whiting of
Camas, WA, Connie (Bill) Hobbs of St Anthony, ID, Gayla (Brent) Petersen of
Quincy, WA, Ron Flynn of Richland, WA, and Janice Flynn of Quincy, WA;
numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his sister, Nona Guthrie of
Dryden, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents; sisters,
Loretta (Bud) Joy, Margaret (Dick) Garinger; brother, Harold; granddaughter,
Dana; and great-granddaughters: Kelsey and Dakota.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017,
with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-day Saints, 1102 2nd Ave. SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding service will
follow in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or
sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia
Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
