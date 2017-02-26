Eldon Henry Flynn

Quincy, WA

Eldon Henry Flynn passed away on February 22, 2017, at age 92. He was born on

September 28, 1924, in Wenatchee, WA, to Thomas and Alvina Flynn and was the

second of five children. His family lived on Badger Mountain above East

Wenatchee, WA, and he attended the one room Beaver Creek Schoolhouse through

the 8th grade. He attended Waterville High one year and graduated from

Wenatchee High School in 1943. He grew up with no electricity or indoor

plumbing and worked on the family wheat farm using horses. He loved Badger

Mountain and the people there, and fondly recalled memories and told happy

stories of the mountain his entire life. Every Memorial Day, he went to the

mountain to visit the school/cemetery and hoped that he would run into

childhood friends and old acquaintances.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet program in 1942, which was deferred

until his graduation from Wenatchee High School. He left for the Air Corps in

July 1943 and became a Bombardier/Flight Officer. He trained for service in

Europe, but by the time he was ready to head there, it was decided that he was

needed more in the Pacific, so was retrained to serve there. Through a series

of military mishaps, he was in Hawaii waiting for orders when WWII ended, but

went on to serve in Japan after the war. He later settled in Quincy, WA, and

ran the Flynn Texaco before managing the local Chevy dealership and vehicle

licensing office for many, many years, retiring at age 86. In 1949, he married

Myrtle Kretsinger and had three children: Don, Debbie and Sharon. In 1961, he

married Donna Whiting, who had four children: Ken, Connie, Gayla and Ron.

Janice arrived later.

He loved simple things like family, good food, a beautiful view, cows, horses

and westerns. He thought it was fun to feed the livestock every morning and

night and looked forward to saddling his horse and spending Saturday

afternoons riding over the hill to check on his beloved cows.

He is survived by his children: Don Flynn of Washougal, WA, Debbie West of

Hermiston, OR, Sharon (Dean) Wohl of Yakima, WA, Ken (Sharon) Whiting of

Camas, WA, Connie (Bill) Hobbs of St Anthony, ID, Gayla (Brent) Petersen of

Quincy, WA, Ron Flynn of Richland, WA, and Janice Flynn of Quincy, WA;

numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and his sister, Nona Guthrie of

Dryden, WA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents; sisters,

Loretta (Bud) Joy, Margaret (Dick) Garinger; brother, Harold; granddaughter,

Dana; and great-granddaughters: Kelsey and Dakota.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017,

with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ

of Latter-day Saints, 1102 2nd Ave. SE, Quincy, WA. Concluding service will

