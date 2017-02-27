Immigrants face a world of fear

The Department of Homeland Security Tuesday issued orders on enforcement of immigration law that send waves of fear in our direction. Homeland Security secretary John Kelly’s directives broaden priorities for deportation of undocumented immigrants. As long as they are narrowly construed the directives promise no deportations en masse, urging concentration on criminal aliens assumed to be a public danger. Interpret them broadly, however, and they make every immigrant a target, and every contact with law enforcement a potential pretext for…