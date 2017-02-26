In Loving Memory

Dorothy Ellen King

March 19, 1919 to February 20, 2017

Wenatchee, WA

Dorothy E. King was generous with her love, genuine with her kindness and

adored by family and friends. Dorothy passed away February 20, 2017, with her

beloved granddaughter at her side. She lived a healthy and active life, always

dressed to the nines, hair done and nails perfect, ready to go anywhere.

Dorothy was born in Seattle, WA, on March 19, 1918, to Charlie and Edna

Greime. Her father built, owned, and operated several movie theatres. Her

mother came from Alaska and was one of the first white children born in the

Yukon Territory. They moved to Wenatchee from Blaine, WA, in 1925.

Dorothy graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1936 and attended Washington

State University. As a young girl, she could be found at one of the family

theaters taking tickets or helping with refreshments. She married Robert S.

King from Bonners Ferry, ID, and they gave birth to their son in 1951. Dorothy

ran the gift shop at Thrifty Drugs and was the housewares manager at Peoples

Department Store.

Dorothy loved and was loved by her parents. When her mother moved from the

family home she visited her every day, always with a small dish of Dairy Queen

ice cream in hand. Her friends and family meant everything to her. You always

knew you stood at the top and there was nothing she wouldn’t do to make life

easier or more enjoyable. She developed strong, loving relationships with many

of her friends’ children and all her son’s buddies were immediately made to

feel part of the family. Dorothy had a very special bond with her niece and

nephew and “Dotty” was completely embraced by her husband’s side of the

family. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, there existed no one

more caring, generous, or loving. She adored her family and photos were

displayed throughout her home.

Her interests included gardening, knitting, reading and she never missed a

Mariners or Seahawks game. Later in life, her passion was playing the penny

machines at Mill Bay with her friends and family, but they never bet only a

penny. When the summer season came to a close, she was always money ahead.

Dorothy King is survived by her son and his spouse, Charlie and Mel King;

granddaughter and her spouse, Carmen and Jim Oakley; and three great-

grandchildren: Mason, Makena, and Chase; along with Neko, the cat.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy,

comforting words, prayers and all expressions of kindness and concern. They

also thank the staff at Central Washington Hospital and her physician and

friend of many years, Dr. Samuel Ortiz.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Dorothy’s memory late spring, when the

sun is shining and the flowers are in bloom.