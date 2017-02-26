Marlin Craig

East Wenatchee, WA

Marlin Craig, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Marlin was

married to his wife and best friend for 71 years. Marlin retired from Eastmont

School District after 44 years as a bus driver and custodian.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Craig; three daughters: Pat Cooper and

husband, Glen, of East Wenatchee, WA, Phyllis Gawrys and husband, Robert, of

Anchorage, AK, and Teri Nevel and husband, Allen, of Tahlequah, OK; six

grandchildren: Lisa Cooper Garcia, Carrie Littlejohn, Tera Vazquez, Dawn

Loomis, Brock Gambill and Samantha Nevel; five great-grandchildren: Justin

Gambill, Dale Deleon, Devon Vazquez, Conway Loomis and Hunter Gambill; one

great-great grandchild, Amelia Gambill; and one brother, Gwen Craig of Mt.

Pleasant, AR.

A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at

the church he loved, Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East

Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday,

February 28, 2017, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel

of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.