Marlin Craig
Marlin Craig
East Wenatchee, WA
Marlin Craig, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Marlin was
married to his wife and best friend for 71 years. Marlin retired from Eastmont
School District after 44 years as a bus driver and custodian.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Craig; three daughters: Pat Cooper and
husband, Glen, of East Wenatchee, WA, Phyllis Gawrys and husband, Robert, of
Anchorage, AK, and Teri Nevel and husband, Allen, of Tahlequah, OK; six
grandchildren: Lisa Cooper Garcia, Carrie Littlejohn, Tera Vazquez, Dawn
Loomis, Brock Gambill and Samantha Nevel; five great-grandchildren: Justin
Gambill, Dale Deleon, Devon Vazquez, Conway Loomis and Hunter Gambill; one
great-great grandchild, Amelia Gambill; and one brother, Gwen Craig of Mt.
Pleasant, AR.
A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at
the church he loved, Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East
Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday,
February 28, 2017, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel
of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy