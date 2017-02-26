The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi36° Snow

Tonight

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi36° Chance Snow

Monday Night

Lo19° Slight Chance Snow then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday

Hi44° Slight Chance Showers

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow Showers

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Showers

Thursday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Marlin Craig

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Marlin Craig

East Wenatchee, WA

Marlin Craig, 94, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Marlin was
married to his wife and best friend for 71 years. Marlin retired from Eastmont
School District after 44 years as a bus driver and custodian.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Craig; three daughters: Pat Cooper and
husband, Glen, of East Wenatchee, WA, Phyllis Gawrys and husband, Robert, of
Anchorage, AK, and Teri Nevel and husband, Allen, of Tahlequah, OK; six
grandchildren: Lisa Cooper Garcia, Carrie Littlejohn, Tera Vazquez, Dawn
Loomis, Brock Gambill and Samantha Nevel; five great-grandchildren: Justin
Gambill, Dale Deleon, Devon Vazquez, Conway Loomis and Hunter Gambill; one
great-great grandchild, Amelia Gambill; and one brother, Gwen Craig of Mt.
Pleasant, AR.

A Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., at
the church he loved, Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East
Wenatchee, WA. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday,
February 28, 2017, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel
of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 