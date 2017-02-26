Mary Vatnsdal Cowan

Peshastin, WA

Mary was born as an only child on April 7, 1936, in Colfax, WA, to John

Russell Vatnsdal and Mildred Hunt Vatnsdal and raised in Pullman, WA. Her last

three years were spent at Mountain Meadows in Leavenworth, WA. She died

February 15, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She graduated from Pullman High School in 1954, and in 1958, obtained her B.A.

in English at Washington State University, where she was a member of Delta

Delta Delta sorority. Her future husband, Todd, was introduced to Mary by his

cousin, who was a sorority sister of Mary, and they were married July 19, 1958

in Pullman, WA. Todd and Mary moved from Pullman to Peshastin, WA, in 1959,

where they owned and operated pear and apple orchards in the Upper Valley,

later extending to Quincy to grow cherries and more apples. Mary’s primary

role was homemaker and mother to three children: Stephen, Barbara and Robert.

Her talent extended into the orchard business, where she was bookkeeper. She

was quite vigilant and enjoyed providing coffee and donuts to their employees

during harvest, and provided an end-of-harvest feast for all those who helped.

Mary’s matriarchal qualities stemmed from her deep faith in the Lord. She had

a quiet, honest strength about her that was appreciated by many. She was

integral in assisting her grandchildren with providing transportation to and

from their school, providing afternoon snacks, and rarely missed a sporting

event, rain or shine. The family’s many car trips took them cross country to

Florida, and many local outings to Ocean Shores, Otter Rock and Moclips. Many

memories were created in and out of the car! As husband and wife of almost 59

years, trips were made to Hawaii and Mexico, with their cherished friends.

Mary and Todd attended Wenatchee First Assembly of God. As a devoted woman of

God, her bookshelves are lined with religious titles, to help her be the best

faithful follower she can be. Mary lived her faith daily and was a regular

member of Women’s AGLOW. She was also a 50 plus year member of the Wenatchee

and Leavenworth P.E.O. chapters, womens’ bookclub and several volunteer

positions.

Mary is survived by her husband, Todd Cowan of Peshastin, WA; and their three

children: Stephen (Mary) Cowan, Barbara (Charlie) Coffin, and Robert (Suzanne)

Cowan; eight grandchildren: Brittany (Jackson) Brower, Natalie Cowan, Garik

(Jaime) Cowan, Whitney Coffin, Dominique (Ashley) Coffin, Sydney Coffin, Molly

Cowan and Hannah Cowan; five great-grandchildren: Ethan Flansburg, Amara

Flansburg, Neiko Flansburg, Hannah Brower and Joshua Brower.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at

Wenatchee First Assembly of God. Burial will follow at a later date.

Donations, in Mary’s memory, may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.