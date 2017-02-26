Richard “Dick” McLaren
Dick McLaren, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2017. He
was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Robert and Betty McLaren. He had two brothers:
Arthur “Art” of Wenatchee, WA, and Kenneth of Tampa, FL. Drafted by the U.S.
Army in February 1944, he served with the 513th Parachute Regiment of the 17th
Airborne Division in the European Theatre until May 1946. After the war, Dick
attended Eastern Washington College, where he met his future wife, Patricia
“Pat” Fish, who he married in 1951.
He played for the Eastern Washington College Savages basketball team and was a
two-miler for the track team. Dick spent 38 years as an educator. After one
year as a 7th and 8th grade teacher in Wilbur, WA, he moved to Edwall, WA,
where, for four years, he taught Physics, General Science, PE, and coached
basketball. He spent the next 33 years at Cashmere High School, where he first
taught Industrial Arts and was the head basketball and track coach. He also
was the assistant football coach known to the players as “Doc”. After retiring
from coaching, Dick served as school counselor for 20 years. He believed that
his job was to give assistance, list options, and offer advice to students,
but not to make decisions for them as it was up to them to decide which paths
in life they would take.
In the community Dick was very active in the Kiwanis Club and the church.
Retirement in 1988 provided him opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and
abroad. As an active member of the Appleland Promenaders Square Dance Club, he
and Pat enjoyed dancing with friends throughout the U.S. Dick’s greatest joy
was spending time with his family chuckar hunting, driving to his son’s games
in his van, the ” Trar”, designing and building his son’s log home, taking his
grandkids camping and boating, and dancing with his best girl of 65 years.
He is survived by his wife, Pat McLaren; his children: Kenneth McLaren of
Leavenworth, WA, Robert (Teri) McLaren of Kent WA, Barbara (Knut) Anderson of
Gig Harbor, WA; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nephew, Roy
(Tammy) McLaren of East Wenatchee, WA; nieces: Pam Davidson of Fort Meyer, FL,
and Betty Benefiel of Spokane, WA.
At his request, there will be no service or reception at this time. If wished,
memorials may be made to Cashmere School’s Foundation, 210 S. Division,
Cashmere, WA, 98815 or American Parkinson Disease Association (Washington
State Chapter), 150 Nickerson St., Suite 100, Seattle, WA, 98109. Please
express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral
Home, Wenatchee, WA.
