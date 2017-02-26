Robert Brown Brigham

(Formerly of Robinson, IL)

East Wenatchee, WA

Robert Brown Brigham, 91, of Robinson, IL, passed away on February 15, 2017,

in East Wenatchee, WA. Robert was born in Indianapolis, IN, on March 28, 1925.

He grew up in Robinson and was the second oldest of three children born to

Lorin H. and Esther Brown Brigham. In 1942, Robert enlisted in the Marine

Corps and was stationed in the South Pacific. He trained to be a gunner in the

Northrop P-61 Black Widow fighter plane and he fought battles on the islands

of Manus, Guam, and the Battle of Peleliu on Palau. After WWII, Robert

returned to Robinson, where he met and then married, Betty Jeanne Burns in

1947. Together, they raised six children.

Robert graduated from the University of Illinois in 1953 with a Bachelor of

Science degree in Microbiology. After college, Robert began his career in

research and development and worked as a microbiologist for Eli Lily

Pharmaceuticals in Indianapolis, IN. Robert assisted with the development of

life-saving antibiotics including Vancomycin and the Polio vaccine. In 1965,

Robert moved his family to Clinton, IA, and worked as a Quality Control

Manager for Standard Brands and Purina Pet Foods. In 1971, Robert returned to

his hometown of Robinson by accepting a position as Quality Assurance Manager

for Heath Candy Company. He bought his dream home on acreage with a lake and

woods. This was Robert’s “Walden” and many happy days were shared with family

while fishing, gardening, mushroom hunting, bird watching and enjoying

barbeques on the patio.

Robert was a devoted husband and father. He loved his family with all his

heart and his fondest memories are of his wedding day and times shared with

family. Robert had a gift for teaching and he will be remembered for his love

of nature and science. Robert was a kind, loving, thoughtful man who will be

deeply missed by all who were fortunate to know him. He was an advocate for

preserving wetlands, protecting wilderness and conservation of soil and water.

Robert was a member of the National Audubon Society, Izaak Walton League, Elks

Lodge, Rotary Club, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also

a member of several microbiology organizations and the First United Methodist

Church of Robinson.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his sons: Gary and Tom; his

parents; his brother, Lorin Brigham; and his sister, Mary Jane Bentley. Robert

is survived by four children: John Brigham of Valparaiso, IN, Janis Brigham of

Bend, OR, Nancy Brigham of Redwood City, CA, Cynthia and her husband, Robert

Wallace, of East Wenatchee, WA. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Geoffrey

(Melissa) Brigham of Carmel, IN, Melissa (Kevin) Stanner of Brookhaven, GA,

Robert Brigham of Angleton, TX, Sarah (Chris) Burk of Indianapolis, IN,

Jessica Brigham of Robinson, IL, Valerie (Thane) Tingley of Robinson, IL.

Robert has 11 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Hearthstone

Retirement Community and Hospice of East Wenatchee, WA. We are also deeply

grateful to the special care and support given by Robert’s daughter and son-

in-law, Cynthia and Robert Wallace.

Memorial services and burial will be held in Robinson, IL, at a later date to

be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East

Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Robert’s on-line guestbook at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Memorial contributions can be made to either

the American Legion or the National Audubon Society. American Legion at 308

East Main Street, Robinson, IL, 62454, (618) 546-1418. On-line donations can

be made to the National Audubon Society “Make A Tribute Gift” in memory of

Robert Brigham.