Terry Gene Flanagan
Wenatchee, WA
Terry Gene Flanagan was born on January 11, 1938, in Yakima, WA, to Sid Eugene
and Vyvien Marie (Sheppard) Flanagan. Terry was the eldest of four children.
Terry graduated from Quincy High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from
Central Washington University in 1962. Growing up in a small town, Terry was
ready to spread his wings, literally, and after a short time on the California
coast, where he met his future wife, Vivian (Andries) Flanagan, he became a
pilot for Air Hawaii.
Terry and Vivian were married on January 29, 1973, and lived life together as
one big party. The couple settled in Issaquah, WA, and gave birth to their
first son, Ryan Anthony, on November 5, 1975, and on April 11, 1980, Patrick
Terrence was born.
Terry was in the automotive industry during this time and was involved in
sports car racing. He won the Sports Car Club of America’s West Coast
Conference Championship in 1990. In 1996, Terry and Vivian founded Ryan
Patrick Vineyards; one of the first nationally distributed wines from North
Central Washington. The success of Ryan Patrick Vineyards was due to Terry’s
robust energetic spirit and his optimistic approach to each God given day.
While not in the wine cellar or on the vineyards, Terry enjoyed restoring
vintage collector cars. Terry coached Ryan and Patrick in basketball and
baseball throughout their youth and continued to coach his grandkids, if only
from the sidelines. He was at his grandson’s basketball tournament two weeks
before losing his battle to cancer. He died on February 22, 2017.
Terry is survived by his wife, Vivian Flanagan; his son, Ryan and wife, Wendy,
and their three children: Cael, Kendall and Cormac Flanagan; his daughter,
Kerry Ward; and son, Bart Flanagan; his brother, Mike Flanagan; and his
sister, Patti Jones. Terry was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Flanagan;
his brother, Denny Flanagan; and his mother and father.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East
Wenatchee, WA. The Funeral Service will be Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:00
a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of
flowers, contributions to your favorite charity can be made in Terry’s name.
Terry loved the Humane Society.
