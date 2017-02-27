A penny for your thoughts

World photo/Don Seabrook

Kenroy Elementary School's Addison Allen, left, and Jordyn Wolf, both 8, react as their wind machine has reached its capability to lift pennies in a competition Thursday night at Sterling Middle School. About 150 third-grade students took part in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activity where small teams from each Eastmont School District elementary school built wind machines and then competed. Allen and Wolf's machine lost by five pennies to the eventual district champions, who…