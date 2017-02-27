The Wenatchee World

Related content

Burnout among trainee pediatricians high

by Reuters Health
A large number of pediatricians in training may already be experiencing burnout, a recent U.S. study suggests, and those who do are more likely to make errors or take shortcuts during treatment.

New doctors, known as residents, tend to work extremely long hours and are at high risk for job burnout, the study team writes in the journal Pediatrics.

“Burnout is common, and it has the potential to impact patient care,”said lead author Dr. Tamara Baer, a pediatric physician at…

