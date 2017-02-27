Chicago cop pens play to capture the violence all too common on city streets

CHICAGO — Heaven’s voice rose as her anguished cries grew more insistent.

“Mama! Mama! I am right here!” the 11-year-old girl pleaded as she circled her mother, who had collapsed to the floor, hysterical. “Mama! Look at me! Please, look at me!”

In the mesmerizing scene, part of a new and unusual play examining Chicago’s violence, Heaven has succumbed to gunshots and is crying out to her grieving mother moments after she learned of her daughter’s death.

The dramatic staging…