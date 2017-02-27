The Wenatchee World

Family of Mexican immigrant settles lawsuit over videotaped abuse from 2010

by Reuters
SAN DIEGO — Family members of an illegal immigrant who died in 2010 following a brutal encounter with federal border agents that was captured on videotape have agreed to settle their lawsuit against the U.S. government for $1 million, court documents show.

Video footage of a U.S. Customs officer tasering Anastacio Rojas Hernandez at least four times while he lay on the ground handcuffed and surrounded by nearly a dozen agents has been widely broadcast and appeared in a PBS…

