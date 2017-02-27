Flanagan remembered as local wine industry pioneer
Terry Flanagan, one of the true pioneers of North Central Washington’s wine industry, died Feb. 22. He was 79.
Flanagan founded Ryan Patrick Vineyards in 1999, three years after transforming a portion of family farm land near Quincy to vineyard. The farm was started by Terry’s father, Sid Flanagan, who was a state representative for 24 years. Ryan Patrick Vineyards, named for Terry and Vivian Flanagan’s two sons, was one of the first wineries in North Central Washington.
Terry Flanagan…