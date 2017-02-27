Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Monday, Feb. 27

Douglas Stetner, of Quincy: 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 805 N. Central Ave., Quincy. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

