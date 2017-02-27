The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Heiling | For the love of the game: Three hoops teams go out with class, three teams left fighting

by David Heiling
Send to Kindle
Print This

After the dust settled at Wenatchee High School, the site of regional round basketball games this past weekend, just three teams advanced to their respective state tournament sites at the beginning of March. Some of the regional round games were exciting, others sad, and others “embarrassing.”

High school basketball is a beautiful game. Heart, spirit, passion, drive, comradery, love, and dedication are just a few aspects of the game that can be seen on the court. When a player is…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 