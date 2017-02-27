How we are hurt by the Affordable Care Act

By Roger Stark, MD

Congress is currently debating repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and enacting some form of replacement. Defenders of the ACA argue that even though the law only provided health insurance to 40 percent of the uninsured and that it has not decreased health care costs, it has been an economic boon to the country and to Washington state.

Supporters say Washington would lose 45,000 jobs and billions of federal taxpayer dollars if…