Today

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

I’m stuck in Lower Slobbovia

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
It’s not easy being an enemy of the people. It is difficult, plotting my subtle distortion and my twisting of truth and nurturing my fundamental dishonesty to the point where I can do an adequate job deceiving people. This is not a task for the weak or faint of heart. It takes real commitment to fabrication and fakery.

I am being completely sarcastic here, which for those who don’t know means that I am joking, and nothing I say is…

