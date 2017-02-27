Is homemade baby food healthier for infants?

Babies who get homemade food may learn to like a wider variety of food types and be leaner than infants who eat store-bought products, a recent study suggests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and then advises mothers to keep nursing while starting to introduce solid foods.

For the current study, researchers examined whether the source of food—homemade or commercial — influences variety, infant growth and weight. They found babies who…