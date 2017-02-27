Last day of school moves for Wenatchee students

WENATCHEE — The last day of school for Wenatchee School District students is getting bumped back a day, just one of the scheduling changes needed to make up for snow days earlier in the year.

The district announced the changes on Feb. 24.

The originally scheduled last of school on Friday, June 9, will be a full day of school for all schools, rather than an early release day. Monday, June 12, will be a half-day for all schools, with…