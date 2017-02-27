The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi37° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Last day of school moves for Wenatchee students

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — The last day of school for Wenatchee School District students is getting bumped back a day, just one of the scheduling changes needed to make up for snow days earlier in the year.

The district announced the changes on Feb. 24. 

The originally scheduled last of school on Friday, June 9, will be a full day of school for all schools, rather than an early release day. Monday, June 12, will be a half-day for all schools, with…

