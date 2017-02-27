The Wenatchee World

Leavenworth urged to support undocumented immigrants

by Christine Pratt
LEAVENWORTH — A local activist group will ask the Leavenworth City Council Tuesday to take an official stand to support the city's undocumented immigrant population by refusing to dedicate city resources to their arrest and deportation.

“We're asking that the city acknowledge that undocumented workers are part of our community and their contributions are important to our economy and the civic life of our community,” says Carl Florea, the Leavenworth resident who's heading the effort for “NCW United,” a group…

