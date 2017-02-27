The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Isolated Snow Showers then Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Lego competition invades Pybus Market on Saturday

by Tricia Cook
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Pybus Market invites students of all ages, from elementary to high school, to participate in the fourth annual Lego competition on Saturday.

Throughout the day, this free event will include casual building times as well as competitive Lego events. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Legos as there is a limited supply of the colorful, interlocking blocks available to borrow.

“Our annual Lego competitions have been very popular," said Steve Robinson, Pybus Market executive director. "It is our way…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 