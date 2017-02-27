Lego competition invades Pybus Market on Saturday

WENATCHEE — Pybus Market invites students of all ages, from elementary to high school, to participate in the fourth annual Lego competition on Saturday.

Throughout the day, this free event will include casual building times as well as competitive Lego events. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Legos as there is a limited supply of the colorful, interlocking blocks available to borrow.

“Our annual Lego competitions have been very popular," said Steve Robinson, Pybus Market executive director. "It is our way…