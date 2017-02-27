The Wenatchee World

Related content

Marijuana dispensaries take wait-and-see approach after crackdown talk

by Troy BrynelsonThe Columbian
VANCOUVER — Local marijuana shops say they will take a wait-and-see approach after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently made allusions to a federal crackdown on legal pot.

Ramsey Hamide, whose co-owned dispensary Main Street Marijuana is Washington’s top seller of marijuana, said cannabis-based businesses are worried they could face fines or jail time, but for many it’s too soon to say.

“We’re not going to do anything reactionary,” he said, later adding that he and his business partners…

