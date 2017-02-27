NCW’s top cops: Leave immigration enforcement to the feds

WENATCHEE — The top cops at law enforcement agencies around North Central Washington say they’d reject any federal request to use their own local deputies and officers to lead raids or other missions to arrest undocumented immigrants.

“We have enough to do just doing our job now enforcing local and state laws,” Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said Friday. “It’s not the policy of this office to enforce federal law.”

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett agrees.

“The only way we’d…