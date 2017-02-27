The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi37° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

NCW’s top cops: Leave immigration enforcement to the feds

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The top cops at law enforcement agencies around North Central Washington say they’d reject any federal request to use their own local deputies and officers to lead raids or other missions to arrest undocumented immigrants.

“We have enough to do just doing our job now enforcing local and state laws,” Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said Friday. “It’s not the policy of this office to enforce federal law.”

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett agrees.

“The only way we’d…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 