Parkside Place in line for remodel

WENATCHEE — Parkside Place is scheduled for major renovations in the next eight months.

The former nursing home at 1230 Monitor St. is slated to receive a $4 million remodel, to be completed by the end of October. State funds will pay for the work.

“I think it’s the right way to go and I’m anxious for construction to start happening,” said Mayor Frank Kuntz.

The property has received $3 million in improvements since businessman Carl Campbell donated it to the city…