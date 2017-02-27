The Wenatchee World

This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi37° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Pioneer Middle School’s Irelyn Branam learns about friendship, connections

by Tricia Cook
“What sets an athlete apart is not what she does on the court in view of the public, but what she does when she thinks no one is watching. This is what makes Irelyn Branam a true student-athlete,” said Pioneer Middle School volleyball coach Rachel Zolinski of team captain Irelyn Branam.

Last October in the middle of volleyball season, Branam's friend and teammate Samantha (Sam) Dorey was diagnosed with leukemia. Irelyn, a seventh grader, immediately rallied the volleyball team to…

