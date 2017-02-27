Pioneer Middle School’s Irelyn Branam learns about friendship, connections

“What sets an athlete apart is not what she does on the court in view of the public, but what she does when she thinks no one is watching. This is what makes Irelyn Branam a true student-athlete,” said Pioneer Middle School volleyball coach Rachel Zolinski of team captain Irelyn Branam.

Last October in the middle of volleyball season, Branam's friend and teammate Samantha (Sam) Dorey was diagnosed with leukemia. Irelyn, a seventh grader, immediately rallied the volleyball team to…