Related content

Police name victims in Quincy shooting

by By Pete O'Cain World staff writer
QUINCY — Quincy Police identified the victims of a shooting Saturday afternoon in Quincy.

Jahleel Munnings, 17, of Quincy, died at the scene of a single gunshot wound. Luis Nava Trujillo, 20, of Ephrata, suffered a single gunshot wound. He is being treated at a Spokane hospital, according to a Monday press release from the police department.

Quincy Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect but aren’t releasing a name yet, the release said. They are attempting to locate the suspect…

