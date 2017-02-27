The Wenatchee World

Spurbeck, Perez

by Lindsay Francis
Katie Spurbeck and Andrey Perez have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Don and Sherry Spurbeck of East Wenatchee. His parents are Rev. Daniel and Sandra Perez of East Wenatchee.

She is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She attends the Wenatchee Valley College School of Nursing, studying to earn RN certification. She is a dance instructor at Fabulous Feet, Wenatchee.

He is a graduate of Eastmont High School and Wenatchee Valley College. He is a real estate…

