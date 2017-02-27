The Wenatchee World

Weather:

24°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi33° Isolated Snow Showers then Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Mostly Clear

Tuesday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi46° Slight Chance Rain

Wednesday Night

Lo27° Chance Rain/Snow

Thursday

Hi42° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Teenage wrestler takes transgender rights to the mat in Texas championship

by Reuters
Send to Kindle
Print This

AUSTIN, Texas — High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.

Beggs, 17, is transitioning from girl to boy, and the governing body for Texas school athletics has required him to compete by his birth gender, which is female.

The wrestler at Trinity High School in the Dallas suburb of Euless had…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 