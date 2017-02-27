Wenatchee schools support immigrant students’ rights

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School District Superintendent Brian Flones sent out a letter Friday in response to “recent policy and executive orders restricting immigration ... that are causing fear and uncertainty amongst our Latino families.”

It was sent to staff, students, parents and the community and is posted, in English and Spanish, on the district’s website.

“We want our students and families to feel safe around the immigration and deportation issues and we are committed to providing assistance and information as…