This Afternoon

Hi33° Snow Likely

Tonight

Lo23° Snow Likely then Partly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi37° Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo32° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Showers

Wenatchee schools out early Wednesday for conferences

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee schools will release class three hours early Wednesday for spring parent/teacher conferences, except Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center and Valley Academy, which will run on their regular schedule.

The release times and conference scheduling for the other schools varies, so check with your child’s school.

At Pioneer Middle School, conferences are by invitation only. At Orchard Middle School, teachers are available from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. for 10-minute drop-in conferences.

At the high school, students will be…

