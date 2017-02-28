The Wenatchee World

150 pounds taken from pot farm

by K.C. Mehaffey
TONASKET — Burglars made off with 150 pounds of marijuana from a pot farm southwest of Tonasket, the owner reported to police.

It’s the largest pot heist so far in Okanogan County, where three other burglaries have been reported since marijuana became legal.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers said deputies are investigating the break-in, which was reported Sunday afternoon.

He said owners reported that someone ripped off a metal screen, broke out glass and went into the business and stole…

