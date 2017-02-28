The Wenatchee World

2017 Special Olympics Winter Games set for Friday launch

by Tricia Cook
WENATCHEE – More than 1,500 Special Olympics athletes competing in alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, figure and speed skating, and basketball will represent Washington hometowns during the 2017 Special Olympics Washington Winter Games that get underway with Friday’s opening ceremonies in Wenatchee.

Competition takes place Saturday and Sunday in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Leavenworth. This year’s theme is Time to Shine.

The competitions are the culmination of winter season training as athletes display strength, courage, speed and the belief that…

