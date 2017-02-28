The Wenatchee World

Boating club opens application for annual scholarships

by Lindsay Francis
CHELAN — The Lake Chelan Boating Club has opened applications for its annual scholarship program. Applications must be postmarked by April 1.

The club will award two $500 scholarships to high school seniors in the Chelan and Manson school districts who will attend an accredited college or trade school during the 2017-18 school year. Students who are the child of a current boat club member are also eligible.

The scholarship application and complete instructions are available at lcboatingclub.com.

For more information, call…

