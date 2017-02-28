City phone service will be down Friday in Ephrata

EPHRATA — The city of Ephrata will be unreachable by phone from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday due to a scheduled upgrade to the city’s phone system.
Calls to the city and voicemail for city staff will be unavailable during the outage, the city stated in a press release. This includes city hall, public works, and the police and fire departments.
MACC Dispatch and 911 services will be unaffected. Non-emergency calls can reported to MACC at 762-1160.
