Debate coach talks the talk

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School Speech and Debate Team Coach Dave Carlson is pulling no punches in the weeks leading up to the state championship.

“I’m a competitive guy,” said Carlson, who brought home his share of trophies, plaques and titles in his own high school and college debate days. “I would much rather be in there debating than watching it all happen.”

He has adjusted, though, putting his efforts for the past two decades into helping others bring home…