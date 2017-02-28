The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Wednesday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi46° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo27° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo26° Chance Snow Showers

Debate coach talks the talk

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School Speech and Debate Team Coach Dave Carlson is pulling no punches in the weeks leading up to the state championship.

“I’m a competitive guy,” said Carlson, who brought home his share of trophies, plaques and titles in his own high school and college debate days. “I would much rather be in there debating than watching it all happen.”

He has adjusted, though, putting his efforts for the past two decades into helping others bring home…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 